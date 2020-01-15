Bradley overcomes Missouri State run with its own for the win

Missouri State head coach Dana Ford directs his team against Xavier during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday Nov. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Updated: Wed 9:52 PM, Jan 15, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Nate Kennell tied a career-high 25 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and Bradley beat Missouri State 91-78 on Wednesday.

The Braves led 51-41 at halftime before Missouri State emerged from the break on a 22-6 run and led 63-57 when Lamont West buried a 3-pointer with 12:08 remaining.

Bradley turned it around and outscored the Bears 18-11 in a 71/2-minute span and took the lead for good when Ville Tahvanainen buried a 3 to make it 75-72 with 4:35 to go.

Ja'Shon Henry had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Bradley (13-5, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Danya Kingsby scored 12 points and Darrell Brown 12 with and eight assists. Bradley posted a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Keandre Cook had 22 points for the Bears (8-10, 2-3), West 14 and Gaige Prim 13.

Bradley plays Northern Iowa at home on Saturday. Missouri State faces Evansville on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

 