Brand new fire station at Lake of the Ozarks vandalized

Mid County Fire Protection District Chief Scott Frandsen isn't happy about damage his firefighters found at the brand new Station 7 this week.

"It's just so disheartening," Frandsen said.

His firefighters found the damage Wednesday.

"The most obvious damage is the broken windows," Frandsen pointed out. "We have pits in all the other windows. We have dents all over, some of them actually go all the way through the steel in the garage doors."

That damage was likely caused by someone doing donuts with their car in the gravel driveway.

You can still see the tracks in the gravel.

"They came in and excessively accelerated causing all these rocks to hit the building," Frandsen said.

The new station was built last year and opened less than two months ago on January 1.

It was a promise the district made to people who live along the Niangua Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks and the Camelot Estates neighborhood 20 years ago.

"We worked so hard to get this station down here for these folks," Frandsen said. "They waited a long time for it. This short of time into it, to have this damage done? It's very disheartening to everyone."

Right now, the Camden County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

Frandsen says they don't know who is to blame.

"It was quite shocking," said Miranda Keller, who owns a home at Camelot Estates. She's also board member for that home owners association. She says they have also had someone doing donuts on parking lots at the Yacht Club.

"We as taxpayers, we work hard and we pay taxes for the fire department," Keller said. "At Camelot, we all pay dues for our common areas, and we'd like to keep them beautified."

She had a message for who ever caused the damage.

"Be a stand up human being and go to the fire department and own what you have done to their windows and help assist pay for the damages," Keller said.

Frandsen doesn't have exact estimates, but believes the damage will cost several thousand to fix. The fire protection district will be adding security cameras to the building, and said the gravel driveway will be paved in the future.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Camden County Sheriff's Office.