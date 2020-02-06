Branson High School adds layer of protection for students and staff

Branson High School is the latest to step-up security. Visitors won't be able to go beyond the school office without handing over their IDs first.

"You'd give your ID to our receptionist," Principal Jack Harris said. "[It would] go through the Hall Pass hardware. It then goes through a process where it goes through different registries."

A tag is then printed for each visitor, showing they've been vetted.

"It has the ID picture on there, as well as a time in, Branson High School. Then, also, it shows up in our system that you're in the building," Harris said.

Administrators say it's another layer of protection for students and staff.

"School safety is our number one priority. It's something we have to take very seriously this day in age," Harris said.

Teachers say the new system also gives students peace-of-mind. They know that they're safe when they're in the classroom, which allows them to focus on learning.

"That can't even be a question in their mind if they want to learn anything else," Teacher and Parent Joanna Hays said.

Hays says this also reassures staff that everyone in the school is supposed to be there.

"There are many students I don't know, I don't know their faces. Some of our high school students look like adults. So, we never really know who is in our hallway and if they should be necessarily 100 percent, but just an extra layer of protection is really great." Hays said.

The new system adds to the school's current security measures. Staff still needs to identify visitors through a camera before the can come in.

"This has been a part of a five year safety plan," Harris said.

Harris says scanning IDs is just another way to keep the school safe.

"We need to make sure our students are safe. With the technology that's available now, it's something the district felt was a good priority," Harris said.

Branson High School has had this system since the start of this semester. District leaders plan to roll it out at the other campuses next school year.