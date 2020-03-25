Branson, Hollister, other area schools extend closure to April 24

The ongoing spread of COVID-19 requires school districts to be flexible and make decisions that are in the best interest of public health. In consultation with county health department officials, some schools in Stone and Taney Counties will extend the closure of PK-12 school districts through Friday, April 24.

These schools will be affected: Branson, Blue Eye, Forsyth, Hollister, Kirbyville, Reeds Spring and Taneyville. The extended closure impacts all extracurricular and co-curricular activities, including athletic competitions, practices and after-school programs and events.

Leaders of these districts say they understand that this is a very uncertain time for everyone, but the public can be sure of one thing: districts are focused on protecting the safety and well-being of students, staff and their families.

These districts recognize that this decision will have a wide-reaching impact on many people and are committed to providing learning opportunities at home and other essential services for students, families and communities during this extended closure. As this unprecedented situation continues to evolve, additional modifications may become necessary. As decisions are made, each district will share information through their regular communication channels.

Families play an important role in protecting individuals from the spread of COVID-19 and are encouraged to follow the guidance of these organizations:

https://www.who.int/

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

https://health.mo.gov/