Branson Kindergarten registration moves online

Branson's youngest students will have to wait a few months to be welcomed into the school. The coronavirus pandemic has pushed Kindergarten registration online, instead of in-person.

The annual registration event that usually happens in April was cancelled.

"We [usually] introduce them to the school, we have the principal give a message. We will give a little tour and they'll ride a bus. They'll get the first experience on the big, yellow bus. Unfortunately, this year, we were unable to do that," Director of Instructional Services Dr. Mike Dawson said.

About 350 kids sign-up for Kindergarten in Branson each year. While they won't get to come to their school in-person until the fall, they can log-on and watch the welcome video instead.

"We were able to flip all of that and create a video with our principals welcoming and providing a tour of the school," Dr. Dawson said.

Dr. Dawson says online registration is quick and easy for parents. It's a first for the district that will likely continue in the future.

"We've learned some best practices in distance learning and now this is the best practice for registering students for their Kindergarten experience," Dr. Dawson said.

As for the first bus ride, Dr. Dawson says students will get that and their warm welcome in the fall.

"They'll make a station for riding the bus and learning about bus rules and meeting their bus driver," Dr. Dawson said.

He says while things have changed, one thing's the same: students will be off to a strong start for their first year at Branson schools.

"Early childhood education is critical," Dr. Dawson said. "That momentum carries on for a kid all the way through their K-12 schooling."

Online registration is now open. Simply follow the Kindergarten registration link on the district's homepage.

The district still plans to hold Kindergarten screening in June.