Branson Landing hosts 13th Liberty Light Up event, despite others canceling

While many firework displays have been canceled this year due to COVID-19, here are still a few places here in Ozarks preparing their pyrotechnics for the big crowds.

"My family has always been a 4th of July family," said Alicia Deming, who traveled to Branson for the weekend. "We love coming to watch fireworks."

Deming said she and her family have been planning their trip to Branson for more than a year.

"I was really excited to look online and see that it was still happening so all of our family could come down and enjoy it," she said.

The marketing director at Branson Landing Nikki Sivils said this is the 13th year they've hosted the event.

"We had a lot of calls, a lot of Facebook messages, a lot of emails of people asking if we were still going to have the event, and please have the event," Sivils said.

Time spent deciding whether or not to cancel the event was instead focused on how to make it safe.

"We are passing out free masks, so at every point of egress you can get a free mask and wear it and of course we've got multiple hand sanitizing stations throughout town square and the amphitheater and we're asking everyone to respect everybody's space," Sivils said.

Families set out their chairs for the show as early as 11 a.m. Friday. Many were booming with excitement that they still had a way to celebrate the 4th of July weekend.

"We love the fireworks and live music so this was perfect," said attendee Tammy Trost.

Her husband Mike also chimed in.

"It was disappointing to see a lot of the events were being canceled, but I can understand that," he said.

The show gives people a way to experience fireworks without setting them off first hand, offering an opportunity they just can't get at home.

"We enjoy watching them more than setting them off now, it's just kind of more fun to enjoy the big stuff," Mike said.

The fireworks are set off from a barge just behind the fountains on the Landing. Sivils said they off right above the amphitheater​ and town square.

