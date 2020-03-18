Branson Landing owner says person who tested positive for COVID-19 did not go in stores

Rick Huffman, with the Branson Landing, has issued the following statement after someone who visited the Landing on March 5 tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have been in contact with Taney County Health Department and was told that this group that came to Branson Landing, only walked the boardwalk along Lake Taneycomo. They did not walk in any shops or eat at any of the restaurants. We have stepped up cleaning of all public facilities and have notified our tenants to do the same. We are carefully monitoring the situation. We remain in constant contact with local officials to ensure that we are doing what is best for our community.”