Branson Landing remains open, is stepping up cleaning and monitoring COVID-19 situation

The Branson Landing issued the following statement in regards to the Covid-19 situation. It is below:

"Branson Landing is open for business! We are monitoring the Centers for Disease Control (CDC.gov) regarding the Covid-19 situation. We are following the guidance provided by federal, state and local agencies.

We want to reassure you that the health and safety of all our tenants, employees and guests is a top priority for Branson Landing. We have stepped up cleaning of all public facilities and have notified our tenants to do the same. We are carefully monitoring the situation and are in regular contact with information and guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.gov). We continue to implement preventive measures in line with their recommendations.

We remain in constant contact with local officials to ensure that we are doing what is best for our community."