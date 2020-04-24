Branson McDonald’s donates beef, milk, and yogurt to those in need

Local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Andy Ruprecht provided a large protein donation to the Elevate Branson organization on Friday.

The food donation includes the following:

- 13 cases of frozen beef (780 patties)

- 6 case of Go Gurt (1152 tubes)

- 31 cases of Nonfat Milk

- 292 cases of bulk yogurt

“We are so grateful for this wholesome food donation to help feed protein-rich foods to our neighbors in need," Elevate Branson Executive Director Bryan Stallings said.

McDonald’s knows the local impact Elevate Branson makes to those facing food insecurities and was happy to donate and meet the need for protein within the Branson community.

“We love living in Branson and know the need now is greater than ever for those facing food insecurities. During these uncertain times we face, we are glad to come together to fulfill a need with great local organizations like Elevate Branson,” Local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Andy Ruprecht.said,

###

About Elevate Branson

Prior to COVID-19, Elevate Branson provided 350 meals a week to those facing food insecurities and living in Branson area motels. Since the impact of COVID-19, Elevate Branson is now serving 1,000+ meals a week via delivery to local families living in Branson area motels. Elevate Branson continues to face needs to thrive and support the community. Donations in need currently are toiletries; deodorant, shampoo, razors, shaving cream, toothbrushes and toothpaste. Cash donations allow Elevate Branson to buy food from Ozarks Food Harvest and $1 in cash gets Elevate Branson $10 in food. The highest food need at this time is protein.