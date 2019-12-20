Branson Police Department adds 4 new patrol officers

More police are now patrolling the streets of Branson, as the city adds four new officers to the force. It has also added one new K9.

Friday was Officer Steven Parrish's second day on the road in Branson. He is learning the ropes from another officer.

"Watching a seasoned officer do his job correctly and just trying to absorb what I've seen," Officer Parrish said.

Parrish will work alongside his training officer for 16 weeks. That's in addition to the six-months of classroom training he recently completed at Drury in Springfield.

"[We learned about everything from] firearms to defensive tactics, getting pepper sprayed, getting tased, all sorts of different stuff. That's going to help me with my career and better serve the City of Branson," Officer Parrish said.

On Friday, a special ceremony at City Hall marked the four new officers' transitions from the classroom to the field, as they received their badges in front of family and friends.

"We've grown the department eight positions in police operations over two years. So, that's very significant," Police Chief Jeff Matthews said.

Chief Matthews says that's thanks, in large part, to a half-cent public safety sales tax, which voters approved in 2017.

"That support is not something we take lightly," Chief Matthews said.

He says those funds help the department retain officers and maintain competitive pay.

​"Like everybody else, we have our issues with attrition. But, one of the good things about this city, the city council, this year, has worked very hard to allocate money so that come January, the next budget year, all of our officers working the streets, and sergeants, will see a pretty significant pay increase," Chief Matthews said.

It's all so officers like Parrish, can continue to protect the people of Branson.

"They stay safe, it'll keep other people safe," Officer Parrish said.

Those who received their badges on Friday aren't the only officers the department has hired since the sales tax was passed. The city has also hired two school resource officers as well as two other patrol officers.