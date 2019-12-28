Branson Police Department gets new K9 officer

The Branson Police Department has a new K-9 officer. Cobra, the K9, is partnered with Officer Harvey.

They are joining K9 Tygo and Officer Gamble for Branson P.D.

The Branson Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America chose his name. The significance behind his name, they say "Cobra" was one of the helicopters used for military ground support in Vietnam that helped save lives in many wars and conflicts.

It is also the helicopter that was secured for the College of the Ozarks memorial.

The Vietnam Veterans donated the money to allow the police department to purchase and train Cobra and Officer Harvey as their second K-9 team.

