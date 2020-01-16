Branson Police Department to donate Tasers to Kimberling City Police Department

Police officers from different departments often work together on crime scenes, but that bond also stretches behind the scenes. A recent donation of equipment is demonstrating camaraderie among two local departments that's ultimately benefiting the people they serve.

A Taser is a tool that Officer Darold Donathan, with the Branson Police Department, says can help both police and the public.

"It can often reduce any potential injury to the officer and the offender," Officer Donathan said.

Law Enforcement uses an Electronic Control Weapon, more commonly known as a Taser, when someone is being combative or potentially dangerous.

"It's an extra tool for us," Officer Donathan said.

Last year, the Branson Police Department was able to secure a five-year contract to issue all new Tasers to all patrol officers. Before that, officers were sharing that equipment.

"Some officers were not able to have a Taser on their person," Officer Donathan said.

However, now, it's not only Branson officers who won't have to go without.

"I reached out and just said, 'Yeah, we could use several of those,'" Chief Craig Alexander, with Kimberling City Police Department, said.

Chief Alexander says while their six officers have Tasers, they're older and out of warranty.

"We don't have the ability to replace. Some of these will be reserve for if ours do break," Chief Alexander said.

The equipment costs upwards of $1,000 or more per Taser.

"Budgets are always tight. You know, cities always try to be conservative with their budgeting," Chief Alexander said.

So, the support from fellow officers is making a big impact.

"They're still effective and useful. And there's nothing from with them. But, we wanted to do something with them as opposed to just just throwing them in our closet," Officer Donathan said.

Chief Alexander says the Stone County community can continue the same level of service.

"Everybody deserves equal treatment and follow through with crimes," Chief Alexander said.

Kimberling City officers are already trained with Tasers and will continue to keep that training current. The same goes with Branson officers, who receive Taser training each year. ​