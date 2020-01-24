Branson Police: Man wounded after child accidentally shoots unsecured gun

Police believe a child accidentally shot a man Thursday night in Branson.

According to a news release from Branson police, officers responded to a shooting on Champagne Drive around 9 p.m. A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm.

Medics took the man to a Springfield hospital where he was expected to recover.

Police believe the young child, whose age was not provided, was able to get the gun because it was left "unsecured."

Branson detectives are working with the Taney County Prosecuting Attorney to look into possible charges against whoever allowed the child to get his or her hands on the weapon.

Police Chief Jeff Matthews asked everyone who owns a gun to keep it secured and away from children at all times. Matthews also reminded people they can buy gun locks.