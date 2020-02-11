Branson Police to take part in speed enforcement campaign on Valentine's Day

The Branson Police Department is urging all drivers in Branson to slow down to keep their loved ones safe this Valentine’s Day.

There will be extra police officers on the roads this Friday looking for speeders as the Branson Police Department joins statewide law enforcement for a Speed Enforcement Campaign on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2020, to crack down on speeding or driving too fast for conditions.

In 2018, 352 people were killed in Missouri traffic crashes that involved at least one driver speeding or driving too fast for conditions. Preliminary data indicates 299 people were killed in speed-related crashes in 2019. Speed involved fatalities have increased each year from 2014 to 2018, with 2019 preliminarily showing a nearly 15% reduction.

Speed is the most commonly cited contributing circumstance in Missouri’s fatal crashes. In 2019, it was cited as a contributing circumstance nearly twice as often as substance-impaired driving.

This Speed Enforcement Campaign, including the overtime for the extra officers, is funded by Highway Safety Grants from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).