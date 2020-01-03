Branson adds new K9 officer, Cobra is now on patrol

Branson's growing police department has added another officer. This one has four legs and fur. The K9 is now on the job to help sniff out drugs, find missing persons, and protect human officers.

Cobra is fresh out of training and works alongside Officer Jason Harvey.

"He is trained on three narcotic odors, cocaine, heroin, and meth. But he can also find evidence. He's trained on human odors, so he can track suspects, if we have a missing child," Officer Harvey said.

Cobra has been on the job for about a month. Already, he's proving to be an important part of the department.

"He gave me an indication on a vehicle. We searched the vehicle and found like 38 grams of narcotics. So, it was pretty good for his first time," Officer Harvey said.

Cobra was introduced during a special ceremony late last month along with four new human officers, after a local veteran's group donated the dog and his training to the department.

"We are trying to put a little back into our community," Vietnam Veterans of America 913 President Bruce Greeno said.

The local Vietnam Veterans of America raised $20,000 to bring Cobra to Branson. They even gave him a name that symbolizes protection.

"He comes to your aid and the Cobra helicopter did the same thing for us in Vietnam," Greeno said.

However, it's not only in the City of Branson where Cobra can help keep people safer.

"Our surrounding agencies can contact us and say 'hey, if you guys have a dog on, we've got a missing person or whatever out in Taney County, Hollister, Christian County, Stone County," Officer Harvey said.

As the second dog on the department, a K9 is now available 24-7 in Branson. It is protection that's made possible by ongoing community support.

"It's them putting trust in us and hopefully we can live up to that," Officer Harvey said.

Cobra and his handler received 400-hours of training before going on patrol. They still train once a week. Officer Harvey works with Cobra daily. ​

