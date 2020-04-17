Branson business responds to price gouging claims, explains cost factors

A Branson business accused of selling overly expensive face masks is sharing its side of the story.

The Missouri Attorney General's office sent Tuning Element in Branson a cease and desist order earlier this week. However, the company has a reason why its price tags were set higher than pre-pandemic prices.

"It is a tremendously different economy and business world than it was six months ago,"Office Manager Christopher Ray said.

With more people now wearing face masks, Ray says masks have been hard to get.

"In the middle of this, we are buying on prices that are already skyrocketed," Ray explained.

Ray says that higher cost meant a higher price tag for customers.

"We had the KN95 three level, high-quality, high-filtration masks. Those were $12 on our website at the time," Ray explained.

Someone complained about those prices, prompting the Missouri Attorney General's office to investigate.

"The outfit in Branson was selling these masks but at four to five times the normal cost," Eric Schmitt said.

Schmitt says during the pandemic, his office has received about 1,000 complaints of possible price-gouging from throughout Missouri. Many of those complaints are regarding personal protective equipment, like masks, or cleaning or household products.

"We are not going to tolerate that. People are stressed out enough to keep themselves safe," Schmitt said.

Tuning Elements now has five days to respond to the letter from the attorney general's office. Ray says they understand that's the job of the AG's office and are glad to be able to explain their pricing.

"It gives us the opportunity to show them, this is the cost and the supply chain and there is no price gouging happening here," Ray said.

Ray says since masks have been scarce, they've also donated about 2,700 to local non-profits, emergency workers, and medical staff.

"Our company's culture about helping people," Ray said.

Two different kinds of masks are for sale on the company's website. They have a component that's specific to Tuning Element products. However, after the investigation is over, the company will likely be allowed to sell the other masks again, but the price for those will be determined by the AG's office.

The attorney general says he will take into account the price the company paid for the masks as a part of the investigation.

He encourages anyone who suspects a case of price gouging to contact his office.