Branson community gathers for second Saturday protest

Branson community members gathered for an afternoon protest over racial injustice for the second straight Saturday.

The protest drew dozens at the Branson Landing, the same site as last week. Some protesters sang and used chalk art to have their voices heard. Police officers also attended in support.

Blayne Garretson submitted several photos of the protests to KY3. In the latest photo gallery below this article, several people holding signs and wearing masks.

Protests nationwide come in response to the death of George Floyd. A bystander's video showed Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck earlier this week, even as Floyd begs for air and slowly stops talking and moving.

Hundreds also gathered Saturday afternoon for a protest in downtown Springfield.