Branson dentist office re-opens fully with new precautions in place

Routine dental appointments are starting to line back up after cancellations or offices closing down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Branson Dental Center is adjusting to the "new normal" as they begin to welcome patients back for routine care.

The office now has temperature checks for each patient upon arrival, lots of hand sanitizer throughout the building, and is offering an option for people to avoid waiting in the lobby.

"Calling into the office, or texting into the office, where we have a digital check-in platform now," Dr. Nicholas Polczynski said.

Branson Dental Center reopened fully nearly two weeks ago.

"For six weeks, we saw only emergency care," Dr. Rick Tallon said.

Dr. Tallon says, in that time, they furloughed 90 percent of the staff. Still, doctors worked to treat patients who were in pain.

"We were actually able to keep some of the load off of the emergency rooms and urgent care," Dr. Tallon said.

However, now, they're continuing routine care, with what they call the "new normal."

"We have had to make some changes and we are staying flexible because, as everyone knows, things and guidelines are changing on a daily basis," Dr. Polczynski said.

At the dentist office, they already had a lot of cleaning practices in place, like the staff wearing masks and a three-step cleaning process for all dental instruments.

"I've practiced through the HIV AIDS epidemic and we've treated everyone with universal precautions and infection control, high standards, but we've also added to that," Dr. Tallon said.

Dentists say oral health plays a big role in overall health.

"We see that hygiene still has a critical component in terms of periodontal maintenance because those patients are at more risk for other infections if their bacterial load is high. So, they have a higher risk of viral infections. So, we are making sure we are keeping patients healthy," Dr. Tallon said.

He says getting back to normal treatment is a relief for them and the families they serve.

"We are adapting and we are just grateful we are able to continue to care for our patients," Dr. Tallon said.

The dentist center re-hired all of its staff.

Dr. Tallon recommends for patients to continue their regular care because of the role it can have on their health.