Branson High School graduating senior accepted into West Point Military Academy

A Branson student has been accepted into West Point Military Academy.

"Going to West Point just means I can be pushed beyond my limits," Joseph Jafari said.

Jafari doesn't shy away from a challenge.

"When he has a goal, he goes for it," Joseph's Mother Susan Chapman said.

He set his sights on West Point during his first year of high school and has been striving for success ever since.

"Joe has worked very hard here at Branson High School and we are just very proud of him," Branson High School Principal Jack Harris said.

Jafari found inspiration in former Branson Student, CeCe Givens, who graduated from the academy last spring.

"I owe a lot of it to the Givens and my family for showing me how much they've supported me and how much I can support my community," Jafari said.

Jafari is the second Branson student in, at least, the last 50 years to go to West Point, an accomplishment he hopes will be an inspiration.

"I hope other Branson kids along the way look to me and to CeCe and say 'Hey, it's not impossible.' You can do it," Jafari said.

With only ten out of 100 students accepted into the academy, he knew it wouldn't be easy.

"I proved myself wrong. Ten percent admission rate, no one thinks they'll get in," Jafari said.

However, with encouragement and support from the school and a lot of dedication, he beat the odds.

"Branson has what it takes. From the beginning, drilling them on the English, the Math, they don't let children fall behind," Chapman said.

"I worked as hard as I could to make sure my academics and sports were at the best level," Jafari said.

He'll soon be off to make his mark, striving, once again, for success. This time, at one of America's most prestigious military academies.

"Getting ready for the next challenge," Jafari said.

Joseph leaves for West Point in June. After graduation, he hopes to go into law enforcement with the CIA or the FBI.