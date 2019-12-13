Branson home offers free light display, accepts pet supply donations for local shelter

A Branson family's Christmas display boasts thousands of lights that are making a brighter world for area animals.

The Bennett Family's Christmas wish is glowing merry and bright from their home at 321 Sherry Lane in Branson.

"We just want to give back to Branson," Roger Bennett said.

Roger and Kathi Bennett have been putting on a free light display at this house for 18 years and it keeps getting bigger and better each Christmas.

"We started out doing the old version of the glass bulbs. Boy, the electric bill sure was high then," Roger said.

The display has more than 5,000 lights. It took the couple about two months to set it up. They say it's all to make people feel happy this holiday, but it's also about doing some good in our community. Inside the twinkling home lives the inspiration behind this year's lights.

"Her name is Chestnut," Kathi said.

Chestnut is a rescue dog from Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society in Branson.

"She has been the biggest blessing to us," Kathi said.

That's why the Bennetts are asking people who come by their light display to set a little something for the humane society on the front porch.

"Cat food, dog food, dog beds," Kathi said. "Anything you need for a pet, they need."

The donations will go to help animals like Chestnut, who are waiting for their forever homes.

"We just want to give back to them some of the love they've given us," Kathi said.

However, whether you have something to give or not, everyone's invited to see the show.

"Lot of people say 'How do you do that?' and 'Wow, you've outdone yourself," Roger said.

This Christmas-loving couple says it all about giving smiles this season.

"It does our hearts good," Kathi said.

The display is located at 321 Sherry Lane, near the Welk Theater in Branson. You can see it from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weeknights and until 11 p.m. on weekends. Don't forget to tune your radio to 96.3 to get the full effect of the show.