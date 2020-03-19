Branson leaders ban gatherings of 10 or more, set occupancy limit

Branson city leaders took action Thursday night to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The new city ordinance, passed unanimously by the Board of Aldermen, bans public gatherings of 10 or more people, which includes Branson shows and performances.

Businesses can stay open as long as they do not exceed 25 percent of their occupancy, allowing for social distancing.

Daycares and medical centers are exempt.

This new ordinance is effective immediately. Violations of this ordinance carry a range of punishment of up to 90 days in jail or up to a $500 fine. The ordinance will sunset when the emergency proclamation of the mayor expires, which is currently set to expire May 15, 2020.