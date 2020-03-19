Branson leaders to discuss actions against COVID-19, some citizens push for mandates

While the City of Springfield is forcing restaurants to offer 'carry-out only' during the outbreak, Branson businesses can operate as usual, if they choose.

While many shows, attractions, and even Silver Dollar City have voluntarily shut down, other places like restaurants and shops remain open.

City leaders are urging businesses to heed the warnings of health officials, but haven't made it a law that businesses shut down or alter their operations. Some citizens think they should.

"Why is everyone congregating on the Landing? And getting on the train in a small, enclosed environment. That's not social distancing," Crystal Lyons said.

The Board of Aldermen would have to vote on issuing mandates. Mayor Edd Akers says the board will meet on Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss possible measures.

"We will look at some possible alternatives under our form of government of what we might be able to do," Mayor Akers said.

KY3 News will provide updates following that meeting.