Branson lodging industry takes big hit, some owners hope for loan assistance

Branson's tourism industry is taking a big hit during the coronavirus outbreak. Resort owners and hotel workers say their businesses have gone from full bookings to vacant rooms.

Mike Kugler owns Hunter's Friend Resort. He says, in past years, his rooms have been about 40 percent full during the month of March.

"We are just two miles away from Silver Dollar City," Kugler said.

With the park being closed, many Branson shows and attractions shut-down, and travelers being urged to stay home, his room are vacant at the family-owned resort on Indian Point west of Branson.

"We've had a single reservation for the entire month of March. One," Kugler said. "It's a ghost town, literally."

Workers in Branson's lodging industry are feeling the pain, too. Sara Pracht works at a hotel in Branson, but is now out of a job just days after returning from Branson's off-season.

"I worked nine days, then I was laid off," Pracht said. "We had over $50,000 in cancels in five days. It was just continuing. We couldn't really pay people. I mean, it's not their fault."

Kugler is hoping small business owners will get some help from the government. While Missouri Governor Mike Parson has taken the first steps in allowing people like Kugler apply for disaster loans through the Small Business Administration, that's not online, yet.

"I just don't want to see Missouri be forgotten while the coastal states are taken care of," Kugler said.

Kugler wants to be clear that he isn't encouraging people to travel when they do not feel safe.

"That's not where we are at. We are simply recognizing the fact that they're asking people to limit their travel," Kugler said.

However, he is hoping for some help through a low-interest loan.

"This is the time were we need to state to step up and help citizens," Kugler said.

He says it would help keep businesses like his going through this tough time.

"We want to be protected financially if this does turn out to be really bad," Kugler said.

So, while the future is uncertain for Branson's biggest industry, people who live and work in Branson hope the coronavirus spread stops soon.

"It's scary because my finances depend on the tourism system," Pracht said. "I just hope this all passes quickly. That's all I can hope and pray."

Governor Parson's office says businesses can apply to receive up to $2 million in assistance through the Small Business Administration's Disaster Loan program, once Missouri is included in that program.