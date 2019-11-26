Branson meeting ends when three aldermen walk out after vote on burying utilities on 76 Country Blvd

Tuesday's Board of Aldermen meeting in Branson ended when three aldermen walked out.

Rick Castillon, Larry Milton, and Kevin McConnell left after a vote on whether or not to bury the utilities on West 76 Country Boulevard, an issue that has been brought up at several meetings.

The issue has been controversial for months.

Some say the city has a contractual obligation to finish this phase of the Highway 76 Improvement Project by putting power lines underground. However, others say now is not the time to spend the nearly $2 million on something that’s mainly cosmetic, as the city is $170 million in debt.

Castillon abstained from the vote on Tuesday and McConnell and Milton voted 'no.' Mayor Edd Akers then overturned Aldermen Castillon’s abstention and changed it to a 'no' vote. Mayor Akers then broke the tie with a 'yes' vote. The issue passed on the first reading, but will still require a final reading.

After the aldermen questioned whether or not the Mayor is allowed to overturn a vote, the city attorney confirmed that the mayor has the ability to recast an abstention for a 'no' vote. The attorney said the mayor enacted section 264 of the city code, which states that the mayor has the ability to "maintain order and decorum" and can recast an abstention for a 'no' vote.

The city spokesperson says the board will pick up the meeting where they left off during the next scheduled meeting.