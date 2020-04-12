Branson performers spread cheer with virtual sing-along

More than 40 Branson performers came together to spread cheer with a virtual sing-along during the coronavirus pandemic.

The performers have played part in more than 20 shows in the Bransons area, working with the “Branson Entertainers Virtual Choir” to create the video, according to a city spokesperson.

The performers sing to John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" and Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You."

Stephen Odom, Chelsie Odom and entertainers from the "Hamners Variety Theater" are credited for creating the video.

The city of Branson shared the following sing-along embedded below: