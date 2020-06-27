Branson police report one arrest from Saturday's demonstration, say it remained peaceful

The Branson Police Department reports only one arrest following an afternoon demonstration at Dixie Outfitters.

For the second straight weekend, protesters and counterprotesters gathered outside the store for several hours.

Branson estimate that 155 people gathered for Saturday's demonstration and say it remained peaceful.

Several officers patrolled traffic around the area Saturday. All lanes of Highway 76 are now open after traffic backups earlier in the day.

The Branson Police Department led an interagency task force to include various departments within the city, county, and state to ensure safety.

