Branson realtor group packs bags for area senior citizens

A group of local realtors in Branson spent the day, not selling houses, but helping seniors.

Agents from Tri-Lakes Keller Williams packed sacks to be given to elderly people in the Branson area.

"We have some Breakfast Essentials, little bags of chips, and granola bars. There are some fruit items and canned good items," Real Estate Agent Elisha Conner said.

Each year, Keller Williams real estate agents all over the world take a day off in May to give back.

"It's not always about selling a house, it's about caring for the community," Keller Williams Tri-Lakes Operating Partner Carolyn Crispin said.

This year, Tri-Lakes Keller Williams realtors collected items and packed bags to go along with regular meals that are distributed through the local senior center's Meals on Wheels program.

"We know that the elderly people in the community have not been able to have visitors, even with their families. They have not been able to have things brought in from the outside," Crispin said.

About 250 seniors will receive bags, but the volunteers say it's not only about giving them things they can use, but also about letting them know someone cares.

"They're the ones that were warned first and foremost about the virus to stay inside. They're still staying inside and so we wanted to put them first today, because they need our help the most," Connor said.

That's why each bag also includes a hand-written note.

"I'm writing, you know, 'I hope your day is blessed,' 'I hope you enjoy your treats.' On some of them, I'm just writing 'I want you to know you are loved, you are cared for,'" Connor said.

So, with the help of donations, the volunteer says this gesture is all about touching hearts when they may need it the most.

"The Keller Williams family is here thinking about you today," Connor said.

The bags were delivered to the senior center on Thursday, but the seniors don't get them until next week, just to ensure that everything is safe to be brought into homes or senior facilities.