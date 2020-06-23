Branson residents call for Dixie Outfitters to be removed from the tourist strip

Some are demanding a Branson business that sells confederate flag merchandise be moved away from the tourism hub.

They took their concerns to Branson's Board of Aldermen Tuesday, saying Dixie Outfitters should not be allowed to operate in the city's main tourist area, and arguing the store could even hurt other businesses in Branson.

"As a town that's trying to promote the family friendly image, a store based around hate speech is not something that should be supported in the community," said Katerina Makuch.

Makuch was one of the people who spoke directly to Branson city leaders Tuesday, calling for Dixie Outfitters to not be allowed to operate in the city's entertainment district.

Dixie Outfitters is known as a "southern heritage store," selling confederate memorabilia, even flying the flag on the top of its building.

Makuch, and other speakers, said the flag does not represent the south, but represents hate and racism.

"How could a place like that still exist in the United States? It exists in our silence and in our community," she said.

Makuch and Sameerah Munshi have both grown up in Branson and said the store has been in business most of their lives. Munshi said the confederate flag not only represents racism, but perpetuates it.

"I'm disgusted and frustrated by the lengths that we have to go to simply saying, please don't represent hate in our community," Munshi said.

Both women said they worry the city supporting the store could keep many tourists from coming to Branson.

"It really should not be like this. We do not want this city to be understood as the city of hate," Munshi said.

At the meeting, Branson's mayor delivered a proclamation of unity, stating the city will not support racism or hate speech.

However, Makuch said, letting this business stand in one of tourist town's busiest spots, is just the same.

"This business can only be here if every single one of us has decides to stay silent and decided to not voice the fact that the rest of America is upset and disgusted by this symbol," she said.

KY3 News has reached out to Dixie Outfitters multiple times. An employee said Tuesday, the owners were too busy taking new orders.

Tuesday, the Board of Aldermen simply listened to public comment, but a spokesperson with the city said the confederate flag is not illegal, and it would be unconstitutional to tell a business what it is and is not allowed to sell.