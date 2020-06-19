Branson restaurant closes as Taney County Health Dept. investigates possible COVID-19 outbreak

The Taney County Health Department is investigating a possible COVID-19 outbreak at a Branson restaurant.

Tequila 2's, a Mexican restaurant located 4845 Gretna Rd. in Branson, has closed after being alerted to the suspected outbreak, per the health department.

Health officials from Taney and Stone counties are working to identify exposed individuals and possible dates of exposure for the public.

The Taney County Health Department asks all Tequila 2 employees that suspect they have been in close contact with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case to quarantine at home and to refrain from leaving their home, unless they are receiving medical care.

An investigation is ongoing. The health department expects to release more information as soon as it becomes available.

Taney County had 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday. The county's cases have nearly doubled over the past week.