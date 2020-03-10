Branson will soon have a permanent space for people to play pickleball

People who play pickleball in Branson will soon have a permanent place to play. The Branson Pickleball Club is raising money for three outdoor courts at Eiserman Park.

Members of the club say pickleball is a sport that anyone can enjoy.

"Any age can play it. It's a lot of fun," Branson Pickleball Club Member Charles Lasky said.

People started playing pickleball in Branson about a decade ago.

"I played tennis my whole life. I found pickleball. I fell in love with it and now I'm completely addicted," Branson Pickleball Club Member Autumn Price said.

Some players describe the game as a mix between tennis and ping-pong.

"If you've played tennis, ping-pong or even racquetball, you'll pick this sport up really quickly," Lasky said.

Pickleball has really grown in Branson over the last couple of years. Now, they need more space. That's why they're working out a partnership with the City of Branson to make more courts.

"We had a basketball court that is in one of our parks that was underutilized," Branson's Parks and Recreation Director Cindy Shook said.

So, Shook says they're turning the space in Eiserman Park into three pickleball courts, with permanent nets and lighting.

"We are supplying all the labor and they're helping us afford to do the project," Shook said.

Through tournaments like the one on Tuesday, the pickleball club is raising money for the about $13,000 project.

"They're going to be the first dedicated pickleball courts in Branson, so it's a really big deal for us," Price said.

She says the additional space will allow even more people to play. Club members say they always welcome new players.

"Give them a paddle to use, teach them how to play the game," Lasky said.

Shook says the expansion is yet another chance to allow locals and guests to get moving.

"We just want to provide opportunities for people to be active, whether it's pickleball, basketball, tennis. It's all great," Shook said.

Plus, more people can join the friendships on the court.

"It shows that our pickleball community is growing in Branson, that we need the extra space to play outside," Price said.

The courts should be ready for play by the start of the summer. If you'd like to join the fun, you can follow the Branson Pickleball Club on Facebook. They invite anyone to come and learn the game with them.