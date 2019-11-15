Branson's Festival of Trees underway to help CAM feed local families

The Festival of Trees, a six-week fundraiser, is now underway at the Branson Landing to help keep food on the table for Taney County families all year long.

Each year, Christian Action Ministries, or CAM, gives out more than 40,000 bags of groceries. Some things are donated, but CAM pitches in, too.

"There are things we have to purchase," CAM Board Vice-Chairman Jim Lawson said.

CAM's mission takes a lot of community support, through things like their yearly fundraiser, Branson's Festival of Trees.

"Three years ago, when this started, Christian Action Ministries was in financial straights," CAM Executive Director Kevin Huddleston said.

The money raised during Festival of Trees accounts for about one-sixth of CAM's yearly operating costs. That's a huge help because it takes about $1,300 every day to feed hungry families in Taney County.

"You see the impact that it has on the people that we are commissioned to help, those who need help with food insecurity," Huddleston said.

Huddleston says area businesses and organizations donate Christmas trees, which are now for sale at the store at the Branson Landing.

"This beautiful tree behind me was donated by Chick-Fil-A. There's a price tag on it, you say, 'I love it, here's my check,'" Huddleston said.

Volunteers say the fundraiser helps the ministry succeed, as CAM not only shares food, but also resources.

"Handing out food is not enough," Lawson said. "[We can get people to resources that] help them get a better job, or a job, to where they don't have to depend on us as much."

CAM's mission is to help families in Taney County not only survive, but thrive.

"What we are really all about it showing Christian love," Lawson said.

Branson's Festival of Trees is open through December 8 at the Branson Landing. There are also smaller Christmas decorations for sale. People are also welcome to just stop-in to check out the displays.