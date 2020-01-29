Branson's Jesus Was Homeless now called Elevate Branson

A Branson-based non-profit organization that helps people in poverty seek a better life is making some changes.

Jesus was Homeless is now called Elevate Branson. They announced the name change Wednesday morning.

In addition to the name change, the new Elevate Branson announced upcoming programs to assist children with special needs, affordable workforce housing, and a campaign to provide smarter ways to give to our neighbors in need.

Executive Director of Elevate Branson says their goals are to help lift people out of poverty for the long-term. He says the name and the new initiatives go hand-in-hand with their mission in Branson.

"We started 12 years ago with a Thanksgiving dinner and some sack lunch meals. Since that time, we do so much more with a job training program, connecting people to resources and really meeting spiritual, physical, and relational needs. So, we felt like a name needed to encompass more of what we did and we really try to elevate and lift people out of poverty. So, Elevate Branson came to mind," Elevate Branson Executive Director Bryan Stallings said.

The name change is expected to roll out over the next several months as a complete graphic package is approved by the organization's leadership and physical changes can be implemented. Leadership was clear that the Christ-centered foundation of the organization and its fundamental values remain unchanged.