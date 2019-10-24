Branson's busiest road now officially named West 76 Country Boulevard

Whether you call it Highway 76, The Strip, or 76 Country Boulevard, most people in the Ozarks know where you're talking about: the most famous street in Branson.

Now, that well-known road has a new official title. The road lined with shows and attractions has often been referred to as West 76 Country Boulevard. However, that name is official, as the City of Branson has taken ownership of that part of the road.

Eric Rankin works along West 76 Country Boulevard at Terina Marketing. He says the road's new name is fitting for the largest local industry.

"You say 76 County Boulevard, well, now you're kind of bringing in the factor of, like, we have all these country music shows," Rankin said.

While the city's main strip used to officially be called West Highway 76, that name is no longer in the mix, as the city now owns it, instead of the State of Missouri.

"Now, we are taking care of 100 percent of the maintenance," Branson's Public Works Director Keith Francis said.

Francis says that includes things like keeping roads clear in the winter. However, MoDOT will still help with the cost of maintaining that stretch of road.

"They gave us five million dollars to take over that five mile section of roadway," Francis said.

The new name stretches from the Roark Valley Intersection to Shepherd of the Hills. The change that also comes with a reminder for locals and businesses.

"To change your alarm permits for their security systems, for their fire systems. When they call 911 for emergency services, it will now be, officially, West 76 Country Boulevard," Fire Chief Ted Martin said.

Still, locals like Rankin say it won't take long to get used to.

"76 Country Boulevard, just kinda rolls off the tongue a little better," Rankin said.

While the name change is just now official, the city has actually owned this part of the road for a while now. This winter will be the second winter the city will be in charge of things like snow removal.

