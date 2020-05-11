Bridge repairs to cause traffic delays on Chestnut Expressway

Expect delays close to downtown starting this week as bridge work starts on the Chestnut Railroad Bridge.

Chestnut Expressway will be reduced to one lane in each direction with traffic shifted to the eastbound side of the bridge. The lane closings and traffic shifts will remain in place ‘round the clock until early August.

The repairs will include replacing the driving surfaces, repairs to the top and bottom of the bridge, and some painting.

Where Drury Lane intersects with Chestnut Expressway will be restricted to right turns in and out of the city streets onto Chestnut Expressway. Drivers on the side streets will not be able to cross Chestnut Expressway. Also, drivers will not be able to make left turns at the intersection.

MoDOT says they chose this time to do it because of how close the bridge is to OTC and Drury University, and they hope that means less traffic issues. They do recommend finding an alternate route though, if you can.

