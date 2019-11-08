Brookline Fire District chief found guilty of rape, sodomy charges

The longtime Brookline Fire District chief facing rape and sodomy charges has been found guilty of all four felonies.

Judge Calvin Holden issued his ruling against Larry McConnell, 70, during a brief hearing Friday morning in Greene County Court.

McConnell was immediately taken into custody and held on a $50,000 bond as he awaits sentencing. Part of Holden's ruling banned McConnell from remaining Brookline's fire chief.

A grand jury indicted McConnell in June 2018. McConnell opted for a bench trial, which played out over two days in October.

Located along the railroad tracks between Springfield and Republic, Brookline is a former village that consolidated with Republic in 2005 and has no city government. It does have a wide-range of rural and industrial areas, and the fire district is one of the busiest serving an area between Republic and Willard, even stretching into northern Christian County.

Assistant Chief Ken Wilson temporarily took over after McConnell was charged.

McConnell will be sentenced January 24.