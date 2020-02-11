Broom challenge makes big return after false claim about gravitational pull

A tweet claiming Monday was the only day a broom can stand up on its own led to thousands posting pictures and videos online. A tweet claims that NASA says the Earth's gravitational pull causes brooms to stand up straight for one day only, but experts say this trick works any day of the year. (Source: CNN) The problem is, you can stand a broom up on its own every day. The “broom challenge” has been around since at least 2012 on social media, and it resurfaced after the tweet suggested NASA said Monday was the only day the trick would work because of the Earth’s gravitational pull.

Okay so NASA said today was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull...I didn’t believe it at first but OMG! ���������� pic.twitter.com/M0HCeemyGt — mk (@mikaiylaaaaa) February 10, 2020

Live look at me trying to figure out if this NASA Broom-Standup thing is real or the internet has made me dumb pic.twitter.com/1htwPF745N — Tangawizi (@Fecta23) February 10, 2020

NASA never made such a claim, but the video made many question its legitimacy.Standing brooms have caught people’s attention before they even became the focus of Twitter. An Alabama business started getting attention in 2009 because of one.

The key to making the broom stand up is to position the broom’s bristles properly while balancing the object.

Some are just happy people are taking an interest in physics, even if the initial “science” behind the challenge was false.

