Bruno the Bear, a social media sensation, makes way to Missouri

A black bear is gaining national attention for his summer walkabout, which started in Wisconsin and has now taken him to Missouri.

The bear, named "Bruno," has crossed several state lines and now made way to Missouri. He even has his own page called “Keeping Bruno Safe,” which has more than 85,000 members tracking his whereabouts.

Gray TV affiliate KFVS reports, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Bruno has traveled over 400 miles and he is still on the move.

Bruno crossed from Wisconsin into Illinois in June then briefly crossed into Iowa before returning to Illinois.

Angela Pierce, a naturalist from the Missouri Department of Conservation, tells KFVS that Bruno could be looking for a place to call home. She said, if you spot him in your area, just let him be.