Brush fires ignite in the Ozarks

High winds whistled through the Ozarks, along with low humidity and unusually warm temperatures. It created a recipe for potential fire danger.

"Fire fuels start to dry out quicker and on top of that we get a wind gust, it dries out the fuels out faster so if a fire does spark it will be able to burn quicker," said Grant Peters.

Peters is the assistant fire chief at Logan-Rogersville. Peters says the weather right now is prime time for possible fires.

"Some people this time of year are getting rid of their Christmas trees some people are burning those," said Peters.

"A lot of agriculture starts to burn off this time of the year prepping for that spring planting season," said Peters.

This happened to one landowner who was burning off his field in Bois D' Arc. Several hay bales caught fire and spread into a field off State Highway T. Peters says he would rather no one burn anything when weather conditions are like today, but if you must he has safety advice you.

"If you are going to burn your trash or something, keep it in a burn barrel with a lid on it to keep those ashes from flying out and fine debris that are burning to spread," said Peters.