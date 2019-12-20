Budget cuts to lead to less firefighters, other paid city employees in Eldon, Mo.

When Debbie Guthrie retired as Eldon's City Administrator five years ago, things were seemingly good.

"When I left here, the general fund was very healthy, and all the audits are up to date," Guthrie said.

That changed in 2016.

Guthrie said an independent audit showed the city faced a $100,000 deficit. But, the city didn't do anything to fix it.

"I knew the city inside and out, I knew the people that worked here, and so I had came out of retirement to help them through this tough spot," Guthrie said.

It's been an emotional return, highlighted Thursday night.

The city passed a budget that will cut paid, full time personnel from several city departments, including cutting the fire department's paid staff in half. Volunteers make up the rest of the fire crew.

"This fire department makes over 1500 calls for service each year," noted Trapper Meadors, a former volunteer firefighter in Eldon. "Do you know how many of those calls each year. Do you know how many of those calls the public expects perfection on? Every one of them."

The fire department will be losing three full time, paid firefighters. But the hit to the department is likely to me more than that.

"Those three people have family members who are also members of the department, Meadors added. "So, in effect, the three paid staff are taking down three volunteers as well."

The fire department isn't alone.

Guthrie says police, public works, parks and recreation, and city administration are all losing employees. A full-time communication employee will now be part-time.

"It's heart-wrenching. It's heart-wrenching. It's heart-wrenching for them and it's heartwrenching for us."

Some of the people of Eldon feel the same, saying they'd pay more in taxes to avoid the cuts.

"If it was a million dollar bill, with a penny to pay for it, I'd figure it out, and if I couldn't I'd go bankrupt trying," said Steve Scrivner.