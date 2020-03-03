Buffalo High School students upset over demotion of principal

Some of the students in Buffalo are upset that the high school principal was demoted to assistant principal.

The school district won't disclose why the change was made, but some students weighed in on the decision.

"I think everybody was shocked, nobody expected it since he won principal of the year award last year and it was just a complete slap in the face," said student, Mercedes Horinek.

High School Students from Dallas County are shocked and upset. They are concerned about the future of Buffalo High School since their beloved principal, Dr. Keith White has been demoted for the next school year. This decision was made just last week.

For senior Makayla Strickland, the decision was personal.

"I care because I have a younger sibling that will be in high school soon and I know I want the best for her," said Strickland.

Dr. Keith White became Principal of Buffalo High School four years ago after working in the Marshfield and Joplin districts. Just last year, he won the regional Principal of the Year award.

Students say they have made Facebook groups, created t-shirts and started petitions on-line, all in hopes of changing the district's mind.

"We don't feel as if our voices have been heard. They are not taking into consideration how we feel and how this is going to impact us not just as students, but as people involved in sports and other people involved in other organizations through the school," said Horinek.

Students say their next step is to go to the school board meeting later this month.

"There is so much more to a principal than just test scores and data like you need to have the personable side. He has not only bonded with the students, but with his staff too," said student Delaney Miller.

"We are not here to just sit down and be quiet, we are going to fight for what is right and that is Dr. White," said Strickland.

The district did provide this statement on its decision, saying: "The District makes personnel decisions based upon what is in the best interest of student success and the district as a whole. Administrative decisions are made with a great deal of information and data over an extended period of time."

Dr. White did not respond to KY3's message.