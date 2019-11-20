Buffalo, Mo. man charged in the death of a 3-month-old boy

The Dallas County prosecutor filed charges against a man in a baby's death.

Trevor Clark, 20, of Buffalo, Mo., faces a child abuse resulting in death charge. Clark was originally charged in October with child abuse, assault and child endangerment.

The detective who interviewed Clark says he admitted to dropping him onto a hardwood flood and later squeezed the boy's head with his arms after becoming frustrated by the child's crying. According to police, the baby's mother left her son in the care of Clark at a house on East Mill Street in Buffalo.

The baby was flown to a Springfield hospital with life threatening injuries on October 22. He was taken off of life support on November 9.

Clark is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on December 17.