Buffalo, Mo. officer buys groceries for hundreds on Easter Sunday

An officer from the Buffalo Police Department stepped up with a nice gesture on Easter Sunday.

Officer Justin Bartee bought groceries for hundreds of shoppers in need Sunday afternoon.

Bartee and several other community members chipped in to purchase groceries for other customers at Cash Saver, Walmart and Woods Supermarket locations in Buffalo, according to the police department.

Bartee has served with the Buffalo Police Department for four years. He tells KY3 he wanted to help out community members who needed it during the coronavirus pandemic.