Buffalo National River temporarily closing group campsites, but other parts open

"We're all learning every single day about this changing situation," said Cassie Branstetter, the branch chief of interpretation for the Buffalo National River.

And it's no different at the Buffalo National River.

"If the job allows for teleworking, we're encouraging all our employees to do that," Branstetter said.

The National Park Service has temporarily closed large campsites meant for 10 or more people and large pavilions.

"From the group campsites and pavilions that we have canceled and closed, those are full refunds of course for any reservations for those locations," Branstetter said.

The visitor center at Tyler Bend and the visitor contact station at Steel Creek and Buffalo Point are also closed, along with headquarters in Harrison.

But it's not all bad news.

"Individual campsites are still open. And if you had reservations for an individual campsite, you can keep that reservation if you'd like to or get a 100 percent refund if you'd like to cancel your visit," she said.

In the meantime, the Buffalo National River is going digital.

"So come and see our website," Branstetter encouraged. "Come and see our Facebook page. We have lots of amazing videos that are on there that you can watch and entertain yourself with as you are social distancing and perhaps self-quarantining within your home."

And there's still other open spaces you can enjoy.

"You can come and float if you'd like to. Come and hike on a trail. But just try to keep that six-foot distance from each other as you're out there," Branstetter said.

It's unclear though, like most businesses these days, when those group campsites will reopen.

"When they give us guidance to lift those restrictions, we will do that," Branstetter said.

For more information on the temporary closures, go to https://www.nps.gov/buff/planyourvisit/temporary-closures.htm?