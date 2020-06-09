Bull Shoals Dam floodgates stay closed despite Cristobal's rain

Cristobal has come and gone. While some heavy rain fell, flooding wasn't widespread. At Bull Shoals Dam, the floodgates remain closed, and at this point the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers doesn't plan to open them unless more water runs off into the lake.

Bull Shoals is one of a string of dams in the White River system that limits floods. Tuesday, KY3 had a chance to get a look at Bull Shoals Dam from the outside and in.

The primary reason this dam was built was for flood risk reduction and hydro power. But there's more to it.

"Upstream over here on this side, they want a constant conservation pool that allows them to put their docks in and take out safely and they don't have to operate their personal private docks that float up there as well," said Jay Townsend, Chief Public Affairs with the Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock. "And then downstream you have the trout industry and they want a constant cool flow of water to optimize trout fishing."

And on both sides biological and environmental issues that people want water controlled for. When water is flowing through the dam, it passes through giant pipes 18-feet in diameter. It can also be released through the floodgates at the top of the dam. Some people have asked why water wasn't slowly released in the winter.

"On January 11 all of the lakes in the white river system chain were at conservation pool," said Townsend. "On January 12, it started raining and it just kinda hasn't stopped."

That meant there hasn't been any opportunity to bring water levels back down. Even with a tropical system approaching like we had Monday and Monday night, water flows are not adjusted based on predictions.

"What happened yesterday (Monday) with Cristobal is a prime example of why we cannot pre-release from these dams based on weather forecasts," said Townsend. "(Be)cause the water could fall downstream or upstream."

Townsend added that the dams do have limitations when it comes to heavy rains like those that can happen in tropical systems. Had Bull Shoals been at a higher level when Cristobal came through, or more rain fell, a big release may have been needed. But thankfully that wasn't necessary with this latest rain.