Police are looking for the person who fired shots at a house Tuesday night.

The call came in just before 10:00 p.m. to the 3200 block of East Gasconade, that's between Sequiota Park and highway 65.

Police say one bullet went through a bedroom where a child and an adult were located, they weren't hit. Two other bullets also hit the house.

Two other people in the house were not hurt.

Police say the driver of a black older model car sped from the scene.