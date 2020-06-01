Burrell Health offers program for eating disorders, warns about social media effects

Burrell Behavioral Health has a new program to help adults and teens with eating disorders.

The outpatient clinic at Burrell is for all kinds of eating disorders from anorexia to binge eating disorder. Outpatient therapy helps patients with their emotional concerns as well as offering guidance with eating disorder behaviors. They also offer group sessions and meetings with an outpatient dietitian in their program. This is vital for not only helping find the root but changing eating habits for a lifetime.

“The most common misconception is that everyone who has an eating disorder looks the same and that everyone who has an eating disorder either doesn’t eat or binge eat,” Stephanie Robbins, RecoverED program coordinator at Burrell Behavioral Health tells KY3. “There are these two ends of the spectrum and what you don’t understand is most eating disorders don’t fit into either of those categories.”

In Missouri, more than 575,000 will suffer from an eating disorder during their lifetime. The good news is 80 percent of those with treatment will recover or improve significantly.

During the quarantine, you’ve likely noticed a surplus have people talking about gaining weight and obsessing over their diets. Burrell tells me that they’ve had a lot of clients talk about how seeing statuses about the weight on social media has been triggering for them. It makes a lot of people nervous and hoard food or overeats.

But these messages can also have effects on others around us who are not diagnosed with an eating disorder.

“It is definitely something that’s triggering a lot of people and I suspect in the coming months and years we’re going to see the emphasis placed on weight and bodies right now I think is actually going to trip some people into an eating disorder or that mindset,” Robbins tells KY3.

If you suspect someone you love has an eating disorder find out more information about the programs offered at www.burrellcenter.com/our-services/recovered