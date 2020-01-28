Burrell-SPS partnership already paying big dividends in short time

On the average one-in-five teenagers will experience a mental health issue at some point in their life.

That's why Burrell Behavioral Health is now partnering with more than 30 school districts in the area to provide rapid access to mental health care.

This fall Burrell expanded its partnership with the state's largest district, Springfield, to have several counselors at the high schools who are also available by referral to the lower-grade feeder schools.

So far Hillcrest and Parkview have been a part of the expansion but on Tuesday a Burrell representative was at Bissett Elementary in west-central Springfield preparing teachers there for Central's feeder system mental health program that expands this week.

Kickapoo's expansion is slated for next fall. Glendale for next spring.

The teachers at Bissett were instructed on what the expanded program offers and how to notice and address mental health issues with their students.

"When kids start experiencing those symptoms it can take eight-to-ten years before receiving any kind of intervention," said Jessica Bendure, Burrell's Assistant Director of School-Based Services, when explaining the need for mental health services on school campuses. "That (the long wait) is a real problem."

Partnering with area school districts to provide mental health care is part of Burrell's ever-expanding role in our nation's mental health crisis as they've added a wide-range of services from telehealth and law enforcement crisis training to the recent announcement of a walk-up mental health care clinic in conjunction with Greene County.

But according to Burrell's stats, with 50 percent of all lifetime mental illness cases beginning by age 14, the school programs are critical.

"One of the things we really believe in is connecting with kids early on," said Burrell CEO and President C.J. Davis.

Any pessimism about the need for increased mental health counseling can be squelched with another statistic concerning what has happened in just four months of the program being in place at just two schools (Hillcrest and Parkview).

"We've served over 700 kids that normally would not have been served in the mental health system," Davis said. "And rather than have an early intervention they would have looked to an alternative. Maybe that's suicide, maybe that's addiction, maybe that's something else."

At Parkview all the sophomores have been instructed on how to spot classmates who may be going through tough times and how to react.

"It's all about starting a conversation with them to get them to open up about it," sophomore Bailey Payne answered when asked what the class taught him.

"Let them know they're completely normal in everything they're feeling and they're not different or wrong in that," added sophomore Madison Long, who also took the training.

Both of the students agreed that much of the stress and depression comes from dealing with social media.

"People's ideas and opinions aren't held up to the respect they deserve," Payne said. "Common courtesy has become less common. With the veil of anonymity on the internet I can say whatever I want and nobody's going to know it's me if I don't want them to."

"You look at what other people succeed in and then compare yourself to that and self-impose it," Long said. "When you're in adolescence you don't know how to deal with all those emotions and it can be a downward spiral. Stress becomes sadness and I think it's picking yourself back up that the mental health part really helps with."

The hope is that slowly but surely the stigma attached to mental illness is being taken away and the head-in-the-sand, don't-talk-about-it attitude is a thing of the past.

"A hundred percent the world is doing better with trying to be more open about mental health," Payne said.

"We need to talk about those issues just like you'd talk about somebody who has a heart problem or battling cancer or needs kidney dialysis," U.S. Senator Roy Blunt said recently. "And if we can get to that point we'll have come a long way."