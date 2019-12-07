Business owners give mixed reactions to Harrison license requirement

Harrison has hundreds of businesses of all shapes and sizes.

"If it wasn't for the small businesses and the businesses in this town, this town wouldn't be a town," said Rick Schoenberger, the owner of Backstreet Trader.

And on January 2, the owners of those businesses will have to have a license. That costs anywhere from $50-250 depending on the number of employees.

Firefighters will be in charge of enforcing that.

"It tells the city who's out there, how many employees they have. Another great thing is it gives a contact in case there's something after hours," said Rick Milburn, the owner of McGaughey Insurance.

Business owners have mixed reviews on the licenses. Some said it’s just another way for the city to take their money. Others said it’s good for insurance ratings.

Recently Harrison's ISO rating went down to a 2. One is the best it can be.

Some business owners said if the firefighters know where the businesses are and can conduct inspections, it can help keep that ISO rating low.

"That will help the public on insurance rates, commercial businesses, it will help that tremendously. If they have a fire run, they know we're going to this factory. We know what's inside. And that can help save lives," Milburn said.

But other small business owners said the city doesn't need more of their money.

"Where do your taxes go through?" Schoenberger said. "They go through your sales. And as a business, we're collecting the taxes for the city. Now they're taking and making us buy a permit to collect the taxes for the city."

And he doesn't believe many businesses will even get the licenses or that it will be strongly enforced.

"Seventy percent will comply, 30 percent won't," he said.

The money collected from the licenses will go toward hiring an inspector to conduct fire prevention inspections.

Firefighters said non-profit organizations don't have to pay for a license but still need to register with the city.

To fill out an application, you can go to www.cityofharrison.com/462134_3 or visit Fire Station #1 at 120 S. Spring Street.