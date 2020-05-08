Businesses deal with hiring process during COVID-19 pandemic

Loosened stay-at-home orders mean many businesses are able to bring people back to work. However, there are plenty of people who were laid off who need to find a job.

Michael Hill is a mechanic at Queen City Motors, he moved to Springfield right as the pandemic started. Hill landed a job quickly thanks to his skill set, but his wife struggled. Hill said there are opportunities out there, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to find work.

"They are starting to rehire, but there are still a lot of people that may not reopen again," said Hill. "You're going to be competing with other people looking for jobs at the same time you are trying to find a job, and it's just going to be difficult for people."

However, Hill said don't let those challenges discourage you, because there are jobs and resources in the Ozarks. The Missouri Job Center posted more than 200 job openings online within the last 10 days. KY3 also has a list of companies that have announced expansions to their workforce during the COVID19 pandemic.

Hill’s employer, Chris King recommends checking the Facebook marketplace job search, too. That’s worked for King when hunting for employees in the past.

"I didn't get as many applications as I thought I would," explained King. "I think there's probably a lot of people that are out of work that's receiving unemployment and maybe hoping that they'll go back to their old job."

King said although he noticed a drop in applicants, he didn’t need to lay off anyone because it’s an essential business and work didn’t let up. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Queen City Motors have offered free and discounted deals to first responders and front line workers, which drove up business. Ultimately it led King to hire additional staff during the stay-at-home orders.

One of King’s new hires is Sterling Thomas. He said he was unemployed late December, then shortly after the pandemic happened. Thomas said It was a waiting game at first, but he's happy to have found a job during this time.

King said while in the midst of a pandemic it's simply a waiting game, as society tries to adjust and get back to those routines.

"Probably the biggest truth about this crisis is what just don't know what the situation will be when that happens."

However, he said that there is a high possibility there's going to be a flood of people looking for jobs.