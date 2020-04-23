Unemployment pits challenges as local business, laid off workers plan ahead

Some local business owners are wondering if their staff will want to come back once the statewide or local stay-at-home orders are lifted.

In some cases, laid off employees are actually making more money on unemployment benefits than they would at work.

Carol McLeod is one of the owners of Hold Fast Brewing in downtown Springfield.

"Everybody is like chomping at the bits, everyone wants to come back to the brewery, see their regular customers, they are excited for sure," said Carol McLeod.

It typically employs a staff of 11, but now only has four part-timers on the job.

"We have kept constant contact with them, making sure everything is okay, but yeah, we are definitely ready to get our family back together and have some fun and serve some beer," said McLeod.

According to officials with the Missouri Job Center, more than 450,000 people have filed for unemployment in the state. Nationally, more than 27 million people have applied for unemployment.

The CARES Act was put in place by the United States government to help those laid off through the pandemic make ends meet.

Katherine Trombetta with the job center says if your workplace offers you your job back, it's important to take it.

"It is our understanding from the unemployment office that if someone has been called back to work that has been previously been laid off because of COVID-19, and if they refuse to go back, they are no longer eligible for unemployment benefits," said Trombetta.

And while McLeod says they will keep up with safe distancing when they re-open, she understands why people would not want to go back to work.

"A lot of the service industry its really hard to take a vacation. Unfortunately, so people are taking this time to spend it with friends and family, taking that time off and making money. I understand it, but we are fortunate, everyone wants to come back and serve the public," said McLeod.

Trombetta said employment benefits are set to expire at the end of July 2020.